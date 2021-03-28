Oakville Independents close in on their 6th year helping town

Toaster Dementros

Toaster Dementros Toaster and the Mayor at the 2016 Kidney Foundation Walk

Toaster and his wife Sabrina started the Independents in 2015. From the beginning, he says, it was about creating a community where people help each other out.

"We're your neighbours, your colleagues and your friends. We believe the greatest gift we can offer is our help," he says. "We strive for a community of one."

Toaster was born in Oakville and went to high school in Town. Later, he attended Sheridan College and got a diploma in social service work. This is something he says has informed his ability to plan programs to help others in the community.

The members of the Oakville Independents are all volunteers. As a team, they organize and participate in many initiatives throughout the year:

The Terry Fox Run

The Canada Walk for ALS

The Parkinson Society SuperWalk

The Kidney Foundation of Canada Walk

and more...

They volunteer to shovel snow for Seniors or for anyone who is unable to do it themselves. They assist in searches for missing people and pets.

Toaster Dementros

The wide array of different good deeds is designed to promote a sense of community in Oakville. Toaster and Sabrina want everyone to know that helping one another feels good. They believe that's how a Town should be.

"At the end of the day, people depend on us," Toaster says. "People that may be strapped financially depend on us, people that have physical limitations depend on us."

The Independents also make sure to carry epinephrine to help out with allergy attacks and naloxone kits in case of opioid overdoses, which have led to 14 emergency room visits in Oakville in 2021 alone. Their volunteers are qualified in CPR and first aid.

One benefit that Toaster is particularly proud to be participating in is the Annual Earth Week Cleanup. "Getting to meet other community members, getting their feedback, and being able to refine our initiative according to what they say their needs are," he says. A couple of years ago, he and the team collected five large garbage bags of trash. This year's clean-up is scheduled for April 24th.

If you're interested in volunteering with the Independents or need their help, visit their website or Facebook page. They're always happy to welcome new team-members and can help secondary school students fulfill their volunteer hours.