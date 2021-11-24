The Shoebox Project Delivers This Holiday Season

Every woman deserves to feel special. The Shoebox Project acknowledges women who, in light of their current circumstances, might feel forgotten.

The Shoebox Project was founded in 2011 by Jessica Mulroney and her sisters-in-law: Caroline, Vanessa and Katy. The family noticed that there were opportunities to provide gifts for children experiencing homelessness, but not for women. Wanting to ensure that women in the local shelter felt special and thought of, they organized a collection from friends and acquaintances to fill shoeboxes with gifts for the holiday. The response was greater than expected, receiving 400 shoeboxes that year with little notes of encouragement inside from the donors. So widely embraced, the momentum from the gesture snowballed into a national movement.

Set in motion in Toronto, this initiative is now celebrating its 10th year, operated solely by volunteers across Canada.

When asked what a recipient could find in a shoebox, Stacey Sinclair, Local Coordinator for Halton simply noted, “Shoeboxes are special; a gift that you would want to receive yourself. We suggest that it includes essentials and special items like: that for comfort, luxury, chocolates, and facial products. The value of each box is approximately $50. We inspect each shoebox before delivery, ensuring that there is a balance of quality in each and even any out with products that we purchase through donations, or products donated by sponsors.”

A drive to collect this year runs from November 22 through to December 10. Stacey notes that this is a hybrid year. During the past couple of years, shelters and community centres were only accepting gift cards, understandably. This year they are attempting to transition back to product and welcome company donations of surplus products.

Q. Who will be receiving the shoeboxes this year?

“Our initiative is providing shoeboxes to community centres for women, shelters, and organizations such as: Kerr Street Mission, The Women’s Centre of Halton, Big Brothers Big Sisters Club of Halton, SafetyNet, Oak Park Neighbourhood Centre; 12 in total.

As long as there is a program that reaches out to women in need, we take a look at helping them,” Sinclair admits.

This year's goal at The Halton Shoebox Project is to provide 500 shoeboxes to those who really need it at this time of year. Each chapter conducts fundraisers throughout the year to supplement and meet the need.

There are 30 volunteers in the Halton chapter, who provide outreach, delivery, inspection, and in keeping with tradition; personalized inspirational cards are written for each and every shoebox.

Q. How does it work?

“It’s important to note that this initiative is not virtual. For those who would like to donate, we ask that you obtain a physical shoebox, which can be found at the dollar store, fill and decorate it. Please wrap the lid separately from the bottom in order for all of the boxes to be inspected and for inspirational cards to be inserted.

We encourage creativity. Many sports teams, local companies, and groups like book clubs have donated. A wedding couple recently directed their wedding registry to our drive in lieu of wedding gifts,” Stacey remarks with amazement.

“We appreciate the generosity of all those in Halton, helping us to reach our goal this holiday season,” Sinclair adds.

The Halton Shoebox Project

[email protected]

.

Listed below are several participating drop off locations, for your convenience -

Flourish and Bask

House Warmings Inc

My Back Shed - gift card donations only

Golf Town Mississauga

Milton Honda

Golf Town Burlington

Leggat Mazda Burlington