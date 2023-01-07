Things to do with toddlers in the winter

Are you going stir-crazy in your house with your young one on these long and dark days? Well, you are not alone! Several young families struggle to find safe and exciting play ideas for their toddlers.

The silver lining is that Oakville News has compiled a list of things that you can try out with your little one in our town.

Top places to visit in Oakville:

Bronte Creek Provincial Park has a play barn where children ten years and under can jump and explore from 9 am-4 pm daily. Its Nature Centre is open on weekends for the young ones to be introduced to diverse flora and fauna. There are also many short trails in the park where you can take your toddler for some fresh air.

The Oakville Public Library runs Family Storytimes in its select branches several times a week. You can check its calendar and join the one that suits your schedule.

Oakville Parent-Child Centre (OPCC) has drop-in and pre-registered programs for babies and kids under six years of age throughout the week. Your child can join any program at OPCC locations across the town free of cost.

There are quite a few indoor kids' gyms in our town, like Playcious and Amazing Adventures, if you want to tire out the kids through active play.

We Rock the Spectrum is an indoor gym on Wyecroft Road which accommodates the needs of neurodivergent children. You can pre-register for open play sessions or take a monthly membership for your little one if larger play spaces overwhelm your little one.

Duran Place for Kids is ideal if you want to focus on honing your child's social, motor and creative skills. You can drop-in seven days a week to use its sand room and building zone. There are other activities across their four-level building to explore.

YMCA of Oakville offers family gym time for its member families on Saturday mornings to get active and socialize with other young parents.

You can always call up these organizations in advance or check their calendar of events before planning your fun-filled day with the tiny tots.