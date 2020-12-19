Oakville passes three new Heritage Designations in town

× Expand Cultural Heritage

The Town of Oakville has passed multiple bylaws in the last two weeks, designating three new properties across town as "places of cultural heritage value and interest."

"Heritage designation under the Ontario Heritage Act is one of the best tools that Oakville has to protect its significant cultural heritage resources," says Susan Schappert, Heritage Planner, Planning Services, Town of Oakville. "It gives the town the ability to conserve the important historic features of a property through a carefully managed heritage permit process."

The three new locations that have been awarded heritage designations are:

Oakville Harbour

St. Jude’s Cemetery Cultural Heritage Landscape at 258 Lakeshore Road West

The Edmund N. Killer House at 337 Douglas Avenue

Bylaws for Oakville Harbour and St. Jude's Cemetery designations were passed on Monday, November 23, 2020. The Edmund N. Killer house bylaw was passed on Tuesday, December 8, 2020. The public announcements were made on the last two Thursdays, December 10th and 17th, respectively.

"We’re thrilled to recognize the Oakville Harbour and St. Jude’s Cemetery as cultural heritage landscapes," says Schappert, "and to ensure that their heritage values to the community are protected for Oakville’s future generations."

Note: this interview with Schappert took place before the announcement of the Edmund N. Killer house's designation.

All three designations have been made and passed as bylaws under Section 29 of the Ontario Heritage Act, R.S.O. 1990, c. O.18.

You can learn more about all three designations and the sites themselves online with the Town of Oakville's archives.

Congratulations to all three sites for their new, distinctive honours and recognition in town!