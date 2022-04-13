Three Oakville high school teams compete at Ontario Robotic Championship

× Expand FIRST Robotics Canada Team 5409's robot from Garth Webb HS competes at 2022 FRC York on March 27, 2022.

Three student robotics teams from Oakville compete at the FIRST Ontario Provincial Championship in Mississauga at the Paramount Fine Foods Centre from Thursday through Saturday (April 14-16).

First Robotics Canada Garth Webb's 5409 team wins first place at York University

Halton District schools participating include Team 5409 from Garth Webb Secondary School and teams 1374 and 1334 from Oakville Trafalgar High School.

Other HDSB teams include Burlington Central School, M.M. Robinson High School, and Georgetown District High School.

The FIRST Ontario Provincial Championship is a culminating event for our youth robotics competition season and an annual celebration of science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM).

Each HDSB team qualified for the provincial competition based on their results from taking part in regional competitions including those held at Humber College, Waterloo and York universities. This provincial competition is a qualifier for the World FIRST Robotic Championship held April 20-23 in Houston, Texas.

HDSB Oakville Trafalgar High School 1374 Team

"Our Halton FIRST robotics teams worked extra hard this season coming out of lockdown, with tight timelines to build their robot in time to compete in their first qualifier at the beginning of March," says Veronica Kleinsmith, Lead for the Specialist High Skills Major and Pathways programs with the HDSB.

"All HDSB teams built impressive robots this year and three of our schools are ranked in the Top 6 in Ontario going into this provincial competition. Each team raises funds from community and business sponsors, designs a brand for their team, hones their teamwork skills, builds and finally programs their robots for a difficult field-game challenge."

Established in 2001, FIRST Robotics inspires young people to be leaders and innovators in science and technology by engaging them in exciting mentor-based programs that build science, engineering and technology skills to inspire innovation and foster self-confidence, communication and leadership.

Tune in to the live stream available on twitch.tv/firstcanada.