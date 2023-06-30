Three service clubs host Oakville Family Ribfest

This year, three of Oakville’s service organizations will come together to host the popular annual Oakville Family Ribfest at Sheridan College.

These service clubs work year-round to contribute much-needed funding to community organizations in our town. They are:

Knights of Columbus Marian Council 3881

Oakville Lions Club

Rotary Club of Oakville Trafalgar

You’d be amazed to know that there are a goodly number of not-for-profit and community service groups in town that count on each of these clubs to fund their organizations on an annual basis. And, more likely than not, you’ve probably participated in and contributed to one or more of their fund-raising projects over the years.

Knights of Columbus

The Knights of Columbus is a global fraternal service organization founded in 1882 by Blessed Michael J McGivney in New Haven, Connecticut. This Catholic priest founded the order to provide financial assistance and support to the families of its members as well as to the church and the community.

Today, the Knights of Columbus is the largest Catholic fraternal organization in the world, with over 2 million members providing charitable works in their community and worldwide. The organization's four guiding principles are Charity, first and foremost, Unity, Fraternity and Patriotism.

Members are encouraged to live their daily lives serving their family, church and communities in charitable works and promoting the common good. Knights of Columbus members are dedicated to serving others and living out their lives in a tangible way by making a positive impact on the world around them.

The Knights of Columbus Marian Council 3881 in Oakville funded these community service organizations this past year. And they raised and gave away over $110,000.

Oakville Lions Club

The Oakville Lions Club has been in existence in Oakville since 1935, and its motto, “We Serve,” has held true for all its fund-raising efforts over 88 years.

The membership comprising of dedicated women and men who work diligently together and volunteer their time to support organizations like …..

TOWARF (Town of Oakville Water Air Rescue Force)

Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital

Lions Pool

Lions Valley Park

Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides

Burloak Canoe Club

Rotary Club of Oakville Trafalgar

The Rotary Club of Oakville Trafalgar is one of four Rotary clubs in town, and our diverse group of members are people of varying ages from all walks of life—professionals, entrepreneurs, retirees, parents, and grandparents— all united in our commitment to the Rotary ideal of "Service Above Self."

We share a common purpose: to make a difference in our community and to create lasting positive change here at home and around the world.

We are an active group of volunteers; we raise money so that we can give it all away while having a lot of fun doing it!

Our club is well known for supporting community and not-for-profit organizations in the region. Our major fund-raising events – the annual Oakville Family Ribfest, the Online Auction and the “Bottle Drive fundraiser” started in 2019 - raise much-needed funding to support organizations like these….

These service clubs are always looking for new members. So, if volunteer work is something you’ve contemplated doing, we encourage you to attend a meeting or two and see what the club is all about.

Talk to the members and see if their goals and objectives meet with yours. You’d be surprised at how rewarding it can be to give back to your community by way of volunteering.

Did you know "studies have shown that you can live a longer, happier life by practicing generosity? Volunteering, especially where you can establish a relationship with an organization, is one way of living your intentions, and it is more critical now than ever. As a result of the pandemic, 55.2 percent of charities have fewer volunteers than before." (Excerpt from Duke Chang, article - Practice generosity to live a longer, happier life, April 2023)