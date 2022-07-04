Three Oakville students win the Governor General Bronze Medal!

× Expand Oakville's Governor General Bronze Medal Winners Emma, Ante, and Santiago

Every year, the Halton Catholic District School Board recognizes the student with the highest average GPA, in their last two years, from each secondary school.

Here are the three students from Oakville who received this year’s Governor General Bronze Medal:

Ante Cuvalo, from Holy Trinity Catholic Secondary School, had an average of 99.13%.

× Expand Halton Catholic District School Board Ante Cuvalo - Bronze Medal winner from Holy Trinity Catholic Secondary School

Santiago Alberto Rincon, from St. Ignatius of Loyola Catholic Secondary School, had an average of 97.38%.

× Expand Halton Catholic District School Board Santiago Alberto Rincon - Bronze Medal winner from St. Ignatius of Loyola

Emma Pascu, from St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Secondary School, had an average of 98.13%.

× Expand Halton Catholic District School Board Emma Pascu - Bronze Medal winner from St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Secondary School

The 130-year-old tradition is based on official averages, issued by the Ministry of Education, using the grades listed on students’ official transcripts.

The medal was introduced by Lord Dufferin, Canada’s third Governor General, in 1873 to “encourage excellence across the nation.”

Congratulations Ante, Santiago, and Emma!