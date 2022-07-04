Three Oakville students win the Governor General Bronze Medal!

× Expand Oakville's Governor General Bronze Medal Winners Emma, Ante, and Santiago

Every year, the Halton Catholic District School Board recognizes the student with the highest average GPA, in their last two years, from each secondary school.

Here are the three students from Oakville who received this year’s Governor General Bronze Medal:

Ante Cuvalo, from Holy Trinity C.S.S., had an average of 99.13%.

Ante Cuvalo

Santiago Alberto Rincon, from St. Ignatius of Loyola C.S.S., had an average of 97.38%.

Santiago Alberto Rincon

Emma Pascu, from St. Thomas Aquinas C.S.S., had an average of 98.13%.

Emma Pascu

The 130-year-old tradition is based on official averages, issued by the Ministry of Education, using the grades listed on students’ official transcripts.

The medal was introduced by Lord Dufferin, Canada’s third Governor General, in 1873 to “encourage excellence across the nation.”

Congratulations Ante, Santiago, and Emma!