Three-year-olds given virtual introduction to school

Starting school is a big step for children and parents/guardians, and the Halton District School Board wants to make that transition as smooth as possible.

This fall, the HDSB is welcoming future students and their families to a virtual Kindergarten experience at kindergarten.hdsb.ca to learn more about making the first school experience happy.

At kindergarten.hdsb.ca, three-year-olds can virtually explore a Kindergarten playground and classroom to see what their future classroom might look like next September.

There are videos to watch, pictures to view and fun activities for kids.

Parents/guardians can learn about the Kindergarten program at the HDSB, play-based learning, community resources in Halton and before-and-after school care.

Families can also sign-up to receive a welcome package from the HDSB, including a free children's book.

Registration for Kindergarten begins in January 2023 and will be by appointment only (in-person and/or virtual) through your child's school. Further information will be shared in the new year.

To begin Kindergarten in September 2023, children must be four years old by Dec. 31, 2023, for Year 1 Kindergarten and five years old by Dec. 31, 2023, for Year 2 Kindergarten.