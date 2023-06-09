Tim Hortons smile cookie battles childhood hunger in Oakville

× Expand Oakville News N.M. Owners of Oakville Tim Hortons gathered to present a significant cheque to Food4Kids Halton

On Thursday, June 8, at Holiday Inn & Suites in Bronte, the Tim Hortons owners of Oakville presented a $106,795.18 cheque to Food4Kids Halton to fight childhood hunger.

The cheque presentation was the biggest of its kind for this iconic fundraiser in the Oakville area.

From May 1-7, 2023 at Tim Hortons restaurants across Canada and in the United States, 100 percent of the proceeds from sales of smile cookies are donated to support over 600 local charities and community groups chosen by Tim Hortons restaurant owners.

The Tim Hortons Smile Cookie campaign has raised over $92 million across North America since 1996, and last year, restaurant owners raised a record-breaking $15 million. This year the restaurant owners raised another record-breaking amount at $19.7 million!

"Once again, smile cookie helped put smiles on the faces of children in Halton! Food4Kids Halton is excited to be chosen as the 2023 Tim Hortons Oakville Smile Cookie charity," commented Food4Kids Halton Executive Dania Thurman.

"Last year, the Oakville community generously helped raise $76,650 - funding that directly fed our kids. This significant funding was vital in helping us meet the demand of our program as families in Halton continue to face challenging times. With sincere gratitude, Oakville, you amaze us."

According to Food4Kids, it costs about $600 annually to feed one child of the 1,030 they help, of which 325 live in Oakville. The donation from Tim Hortons Smile Cookie campaign in Oakville will feed 178 children yearly.