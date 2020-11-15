Tips for safe hiking in Halton

As more people get outside for safe, socially distant exercise, the Halton Regional Police Service have some helpful tips to stay safe while exploring the trails Halton has to offer.

The Region of Halton is fortunate to have numerous parks and trail systems within its boundaries, allowing outdoor enthusiasts countless opportunities for hiking.

Public use of these trails has grown considerably over the past several months. Members of the Halton Regional Police Service – Search Incident Response Team (SIRT) would like to remind the community of the potential risks associated with the use of hiking trails within the Region.

The following tips may ensure an enjoyable hike and safe return home:

Ensure you have a map of the area you are hiking in

Tell someone where you are going and when you intend to return home​

Dress appropriately for the weather, and be prepared for changing weather conditions

Allow enough time to complete your hike before it gets dark

Carry a charged cell phone with you

Make sure you have enough water and food for your hike

Carry a basic first-aid kit

Use the app "what3words" to help keep you safe

With the increased use of hiking trails in Halton, there is an inherent increase in risk. By employing some basic safety practices (such as the tips above) the Halton Regional Police Service hopes to ensure its community members stay safe while enjoying the multitude of trails in the Region.​