Top 5 read stories of the summer break 2022

Tony O'Dowd
With so many of our readers travelling this summer, you might have missed the top five stories read in Oakville NEWS this summer break from June 1 to Sept. 4, from movie star sightings to lotto winners.
This summer Oakville News started working with local cartoonist Steve Nease, which is featured six times a week, with an original posted on Sunday mornings. His top-viewed cartoon was titled - Rent or Own, published on Aug. 8.
Steve Nease
Top five read stories for summer break
-
1
Black cougar sighted in McCraney Creek trails
Marie DiGiovine could scarcely believe her eyes when she came face-to-face with a black cougar Wednesday night. She says she understands if no one believes her, but she knows what she saw it was no fisher, labradoodle, lynx or big domestic cat.
-
2
New Adam Sandler movie shoots scenes in Oakville
Production and filming for Adam Sandler's new movie with Netflix, including the star himself, was seen in Oakville last week. Oakville News has pictures from the set.
-
3
$3.8 million Lotto 6/49 jackpot won in Oakville
A 72-year-old retiree from Oakville has won two prizes from a lotto ticket last month: one is worth $5. The other is worth $3.8 million!
-
4
Oakville man struck by car after telling driver to stop speeding
College Park resident shares what happened after being struck by a driver who didn't want to slow down in family neighbourhood. The attack has left Jeff De Luca "learning to walk again."
-
5
Oakville teen receives $80,000 Schulich Leader Scholarship
Amanda Sullivan, a multi-talented 17-year-old, is awarded an $80,000 educational scholarship.
