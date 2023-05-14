Top 5 read stories this week ending May 13

Steve Nease
In case you missed the local news this week, here are the stories that captured the most attention of Oakville News readers for the week ending May 6. They range from the town finalizing plans for its biggest development to an interview with internationally acclaimed pastry chef Nadège Nourian to an Oakville driver who dies after going the wrong way.
Steve Nease's humorous cartoon reflecting watching the NHL playoffs.
Top Groan of the week
After dinner my wife asked me if I could clear the table.
I had to get a running start, but I made it.
Top five read stories for the week ending May 13
The "biggest development project Oakville will ever undertake": town finalizing plans for Midtown
Public information session tonight; new Midtown website provides details on plan.
2
Three homes were broken into on Wednesday, May 3
Front doors were forced open, and valuables, including jewelry, were stolen during mid-day break and enters.
3
Nadège Nourian: Oakville's new pastry pioneer
Oakville News sits with award-winning pastry chef and entrepreneur Nadège Nourian to learn about the opening of her new Nadège Pastry Shop here in Downtown Oakville.
4
Oakville driver going the wrong way dies
A 30-year-old driver from Oakville dies after a head-on collision with a transport truck during the early morning of Wednesday, May 10.
5
Man suffers head injury after assault at Cineplex Cinemas Winston Churchill
He was treated by EMS; the suspects were both male and six feet tall.
