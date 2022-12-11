Top five read stories this week ending Dec. 10

Oakville News - N.M.
This Westmount family won a $10,000 light display - do you know where it is?
In case you missed the local news this week, here are the stories that captured the most attention of Oakville News readers for the week ending December 3. They range From the parents who've had enough with the Halton District School Board to the stabbings at Garth Webb Secondary School.
Top viewed cartoon - Inflatable Christmas
Top five read stories for the week ending December 10
Put students first, urges OT high school parent group
New parent group considering legal action to force school board to deal with teacher who wears huge fake breasts.
Scammer leaves woman sinking in debt after swindling her life savings in romance scheme
Oakville's Jennifer Bourdages was promised 'happily ever after' with a rich billionaire only to have her, and her father’s, bank accounts wiped out.
Police make arrests after a violent altercation at Garth Webb S.S.
On Wednesday, Dec. 7, Halton Police arrived at Garth Webb S.S. in Westmount to find three 15-year-olds, two with apparent stab wounds and one with a bloodied nose. They were transported to the hospital with severe injuries and subsequently released.
November 2022 Oakville real estate update
Though housing prices aren't holding up well, it is believed to be short-lived as access to housing continues to be squeezed. Apartments are the only type of housing in Oakville not to realize a decrease.
Kerr Village lights up with return of holiday market
Kerr Village came to life yesterday with the return of the Kerr Village Christmas Tree Lighting & Holiday Market, featuring Santa, the Grinch, and several local dignitaries.
