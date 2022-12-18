Top five read stories this week ending Dec. 17

Mohammad Alhusaini on Unsplash
In case you missed the local news this week, here are the stories that captured the most attention of Oakville News readers for the week ending December 17. They range from the discovery of a Peruvian restaurant to Halton District School Board being targetted by anonymous threats.
Top viewed cartoon - Oakville Exclusive Christmas
Steve Nease
Top five read stories for the week ending December 17
- Page 1 (Results 1-10)
-
1
Machu Picchu Restaurant in Oakville
The integration of the many countries' culinary influences on Peruvian food makes it one of the most unique cuisines for foodies to experience, which you can enjoy at Oakville's Machu Picchu Restaurant.
-
2
Halton District School Board receives anonymous safety threats, targeting local schools and beyond.
In an email to the Oakville families and staff, HDSB confirmed informing the Halton Police immediately. The public school board also assured classes would continue tomorrow as scheduled.
-
3
Oakville teen charged over deadly crash in Wilmot
The 19-year-old has to contend with a bevy of charges for the collision that took the life of a 22-year-old woman.
-
4
Two stores broken into overnight within half hour
The circumstances were similar but it’s unclear whether the same suspect was responsible for both break-ins.
-
5
Council rejects redevelopment plan for Speers and Kerr plaza
The delayed Kerr Street underpass was a big concern for councillors, who sent a redevelopment plan for 11 highrise residential buildings back to staff for more work.
- Page 1 (Results 1-10)