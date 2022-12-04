Top five read stories this week ending Dec. 3

T. Collins / Oakville News
In case you missed the local news this week, here are the stories that captured the most attention of Oakville News readers for the week ending December 3. They range from a new Syrian restaurant, a million-dollar lotto winner, to a man robbed at gunpoint on a trail.
Top viewed cartoon - Mr. Nice Guy
Steve Nease
Top five read stories for the week ending December 3
Man robbed at gunpoint while out for a walk on a trail
The suspect held a gun to the man’s chest and demanded that he surrender his wallet.
Weekly Oakville crime update from Nov. 23 to 29
Halton Regional Police responded to 53 crime-related incidents in Oakville from Nov. 23 to 29, with a decrease in the number of offences compared to the preceding week.
"Darkness on the Edge of Town"
Doug Saunders, Globe and Mail International Affairs writer, spoke on the pitfalls of some well-intentioned suburban housing forms, and Oakville News' Chris Stoate was in the audience.
Newly opened Ornina Kebab in Oakville brings the flavours of Syria
"I’d like to be a small ambassador for my country, sharing some of my culture with the community through my food,” comments Hussein Akiln, the owner of Oakville's newest restaurant, Ornina Kebab.
Oakville man wins $1 million with Lotto Max
An Oakville man is the latest $1 million dollar winner in Ontario's Lotto Max after winning a prize draw in October. Congratulations!
