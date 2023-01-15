Top five read stories this week ending Jan 14/23

Steve Nease
In case you missed the local news this week, here are the stories that captured the most attention of Oakville News readers for the week ending January 14. They range from HDSB figuring out a teacher dress code to the review of a new Bronte restaurant.
Steve Nease's humorous take on the highly successful Ammigos' Summit was this week's top-viewed cartoon.
Top Groan of the week
I was kidnapped by mimes.
They did unspeakable things to me.
Top five read stories for the week ending January 14
Thieves gain access to storage unit by smashing through drywall of adjacent unit
The suspects had their sights set on $9K worth of cell phone accessories and eyewear.
Dress code in the works for Halton teachers
Local parents’ group is optimistic that the professionalism policy will be “a positive step in the right direction.”
Six in hospital after eight-vehicle early morning collision
The crash occurred at roughly 8 a.m. on the 403 and involved a vacant school bus.
Blue Ice Bar and Restaurant serves up continental cuisine
Blue Ice Bar and Restaurant's seasonal or special menu will change every three months to keep customers keen to try the new offerings.
Man returns home to find bullethole through front door
A tenant in a neighbouring unit, that had a similar bullethole through the front door, was initially presumed to be the culprit and arrested, but was eventually let go due to a lack of evidence.
