Top five read stories this week ending Jan 21/23

In case you missed the local news this week, here are the stories that captured the most attention of Oakville News readers for the week ending January 21. They range from Oakville being named the most expensive town to the need for foster parents to the story of Pizzeria 4 Stelle.

Steve Nease's humorous take on the contentious dress of a teacher at Oakville Trafalgar High School was this week's top-viewed cartoon.

Top Groan of the week

A perfectionist walked into a bar.

Apparently, it was set high enough.

Top five read stories for the week ending January 21

