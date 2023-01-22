Top five read stories this week ending Jan 21/23

Steve Nease
In case you missed the local news this week, here are the stories that captured the most attention of Oakville News readers for the week ending January 21. They range from Oakville being named the most expensive town to the need for foster parents to the story of Pizzeria 4 Stelle.
Steve Nease's humorous take on the contentious dress of a teacher at Oakville Trafalgar High School was this week's top-viewed cartoon.
Top Groan of the week
A perfectionist walked into a bar.
Apparently, it was set high enough.
Top five read stories for the week ending January 21
- Page 1 (Results 1-10)
-
1
Oakville named most expensive place for housing in Canada
According to the report, Oakville renters pay an average of $2,146, and owners dish out $2,384 a month to keep a roof over their heads- three times more than some Quebec cities.
-
2
Foster parents needed for children in Oakville
Halton Children’s Aid Society is holding information sessions for those interested in becoming foster parents. Homes are needed for children and youth of all ages – especially infants and teens from various ethnicities and cultures.
-
3
Weekly Oakville crime update from Jan. 11 to 17
Halton Regional Police responded to 66 crime-related incidents in Oakville from Jan. 11 to 17, with an increase in the number of offences compared to the preceding week.
-
4
Vehicle set ablaze on driveway
The 20-year-old male suspect was eventually tracked down by a K9 police dog near the residences of Sheridan College after fleeing in a vehicle and crashing into a light pole.
-
5
Pizzeria 4 Stelle
In Downtown Oakville, Pizzeria 4 Stelle rates five stars according to local Geoff Goddard. Think of it as a trattoria: inexpensive, informal, specializing in Italian dishes, not just pizza. Think pasta, salads and sandwiches.
- Page 1 (Results 1-10)