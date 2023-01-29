Top five read stories this week ending Jan 28/23

× Expand Steve Nease

In case you missed the local news this week, here are the stories that captured the most attention of Oakville News readers for the week ending January 28. They range from Lisa LaFlamme's upcoming keynote to pharmacy employees being assaulted to the $150K fire at a luxury highrise in Bronte.

Steve Nease's humorous take on Ford's government to use a portion of Ontario's Greenbelt for housing.

Top Groan of the week

My son bought me a really cheap dictionary for my birthday.

I couldn't find the words to thank him.

Top five read stories for the week ending January 28

Previous Page 1 (Results 1 - 10 ) Next