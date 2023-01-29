Top five read stories this week ending Jan 28/23

Steve Nease
In case you missed the local news this week, here are the stories that captured the most attention of Oakville News readers for the week ending January 28. They range from Lisa LaFlamme's upcoming keynote to pharmacy employees being assaulted to the $150K fire at a luxury highrise in Bronte.
Steve Nease's humorous take on Ford's government to use a portion of Ontario's Greenbelt for housing.
Top Groan of the week
My son bought me a really cheap dictionary for my birthday.
I couldn't find the words to thank him.
Top five read stories for the week ending January 28
Lisa LaFlamme to speak at The Un-Dinner Party
Women of Halton Action Movement holds its annual International Women's Day fundraiser, The Un-Dinner Party, with Lisa LaFlamme as the keynote speaker.
Shoppers Drug Mart employees assaulted during failed narcotics theft
Stalled by a time-delay narcotics safe, the thief choked two staff members before stealing medications from the counter and fleeing.
Thieves caught on tape
Halton Police have released images of those responsible for various mall and LCBO thefts around Oakville in the hopes to identify them.
Apartment unit suffers $150K worth of damage in high-rise fire
Seven fire trucks responded to reports of "heavy smoke and heat" from an apartment in Ennisclaire, a condo complex on Marine Drive.
Jewelry store robbery averted by armed security guard
The three robbers - at least one of them armed - were scared away by a security guard who drew his gun.
