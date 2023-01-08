Top five read stories this week ending Jan 7/23

Steve Nease
In case you missed the local news this week, here are the stories that captured the most attention of Oakville News readers for the week ending January 7. They range from Oakville Firefighter rescues to rethinking our relationship with coyotes.
Steve Nease's humorous take on the highly successful Courage Polar Bear Dip was this week's top-viewed cartoon.
Top Groan of the week
Why did the coffee file a police report?
It got mugged.
Top five read stories for the week ending January 7
Five family members rescued from College Park house fire
On Wednesday, Jan. 4, at 9:45 a.m., emergency services were called to a private residence at 154 Mansfield in the College Park neighbourhood of Oakville, Ontario, regarding a house fire with five occupants.
Hostility towards coyotes misguided, says Coyote Watch Canada
Understanding the cause of coyote attacks, not scapegoating, is the key to finding solutions.
Arson by negligence charge laid on tenant for high-rise fire
Despite previous warnings about hoarding in his apartment, an Oakville tenant has been charged with arson for causing last week's high-rise fire.
Weekly Oakville crime update from Dec. 28 to Jan. 03
Halton Regional Police responded to 37 crime-related incidents in Oakville from Dec. 28 to Jan. 03, with an increase in the number of offences compared to the preceding week.
Pharmacy robbery sees bystanders ordered to the floor
Halton Police are looking for two male suspects between the ages of 17 and 25.
