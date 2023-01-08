Top five read stories this week ending Jan 7/23

× Expand Steve Nease

In case you missed the local news this week, here are the stories that captured the most attention of Oakville News readers for the week ending January 7. They range from Oakville Firefighter rescues to rethinking our relationship with coyotes.

Steve Nease's humorous take on the highly successful Courage Polar Bear Dip was this week's top-viewed cartoon.

Top Groan of the week

Why did the coffee file a police report?

It got mugged.

Top five read stories for the week ending January 7

