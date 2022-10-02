Top five read stories this week ending Oct 1

Marcel Painchaud
Fall sunrise
In case you missed the local news this week, here are the stories that captured the most attention of Oakville News readers for the week ending Oct. 1. They range from From Jeff Knoll receiving threats to Andrews setting up shop in Downtown Oakville.
Top read cartoon - Honest Politician
This is part of a series of cartoons that Steve Nease has created, especially for Oakville News.
Steve Nease
Top five read stories for the week ending Oct. 1
Film.Ca Cinemas and CEO threatened over Tamil film
Film.Ca Cinemas is going forward with screening a highly anticipated Tamil-language film this weekend poised to break box office records - despite multiple threats of violence from the same criminals who vandalized the theatre earlier this year.
Oakville Trafalgar High School receives anonymous bomb threat
The school has been in the headlines recently regarding a transgender teacher on staff, although it is unclear whether the threat is related to the controversy.
Man and woman charged in Oakville drug trafficking investigation
The suspects, both from Oakville, have been arrested and are facing a slew of charges.
ANDREWs arrives in Downtown Oakville
With a selection of top designers complemented with excellent service, ANDREWS' new concept shop invites women to express themselves in a whole new fashion.
Events in Oakville this weekend: September 30 - October 2
October arrives in Oakville this weekend! Oakville News has your full guide to all the great events happening in town from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, 2022.
