Julia Hanna Mobile

Top five read stories this week ending Oct 15

From who controls land development, Bronte candidates debate, to the newest Indian street food restaurant, here are the top-read stories for the week ending Oct. 15. Can you guess which was the most-read cartoon?

by

In case you missed the local news this week, here are the stories that captured the most attention of Oakville News readers for the week ending Oct. 15. They range from who controls land development, the Bronte candidates debate to the newest Indian street food restaurant/

Top read cartoon - Election Signs

This is part of a series of cartoons that Steve Nease has created, especially for Oakville News. 

Top five read stories for the week ending Oct. 15

  