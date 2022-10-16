Top five read stories this week ending Oct 15

M Painchaud
16 Mile creek Fall Colour 1
In case you missed the local news this week, here are the stories that captured the most attention of Oakville News readers for the week ending Oct. 15. They range from who controls land development, the Bronte candidates debate to the newest Indian street food restaurant/
Top read cartoon - Election Signs
This is part of a series of cartoons that Steve Nease has created, especially for Oakville News.
Steve Nease
Top five read stories for the week ending Oct. 15
Chai Pani brings Indian street food to Oakville
In less than three months, Chai Pani - the Indian Streetary, has amassed more than 600 followers on Instagram and a remarkable 364 Google reviews with a 4.5-star rating.
Who controls land development in Oakville - Letter to the Editor
Through learned experience, resident Neil Huddlestone figured out who controls land development in Oakville and shared his experience.
Weekly Oakville crime update from Oct. 5-11
Halton Regional Police responded to 63 crime-related incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from Oct. 5 to 11, with an increase in the number of offences compared to the preceding week.
Oakville's municipal candidates for 2022 election
The deadline has passed for individuals interested in running for an elected position on Oakville's town council. Only four councillors and one ward were unopposed. Here's who is officially running in the 2022 municipal election.
Highlights from the Bronte debate
Voters had a chance to hear from the six candidates vying for Ward 1 council seats in the Oct. 24 election.
