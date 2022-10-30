Top five read stories this week ending Oct 29

Oakville News N.M.
In case you missed the local news this week, here are the stories that captured the most attention of Oakville News readers for the week ending Oct. 29. They range from the province changing housing rules to who got elected to Oakville's town council.
Top read cartoon - Apathy
Steve Nease
Top five read stories for the week ending Oct. 29
Oakville motorcyclist dies in crash on Trafalgar Road
A fatal motor vehicle collision between a motorcycle and a car has left a 22-year-old man from Oakville dead.
Rob Burton wins another term as mayor
Re-elected in a tight mayoral race, Rob Burton will oversee a council with 11 returning members.
Province changing rules to spur new housing
Wide-ranging legislation promises to reduce costs, streamline approvals and allow three housing units on residential lots. Here's what the provincial More Homes Built Faster Bill is proposing.
Developer linked to anti-Burton “Wanted” signs
Last election, Dunpar Homes executives funded Rob Burton. Now a company connected to the developer is gunning for him.
Weekly Oakville crime update from Oct. 19 to 25
Halton Regional Police responded to 37 crime-related incidents in Oakville from Oct. 19 to 25, with a decrease in the number of offences compared to the preceding week.
