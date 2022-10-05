Top five read stories this week ending Oct 8

M Painchaud
Fall on 16 Mile Creek
Fall scene along 16 Mile Creek
In case you missed the local news this week, here are the stories that captured the most attention of Oakville News readers for the week ending Oct. 8. They range from the mayoral debate in Ward 3, an armed robbery, to a high school protest.
Top read cartoon - Debates
This is part of a series of cartoons that Steve Nease has created, especially for Oakville News.
Steve Nease
Top five read stories for the week ending Oct. 8
Local high school teacher draws protest from right-wing groups
A transitioning teacher at an Oakville high school has become the subject of multiple protests from right-wing groups locally, provincially and internationally.
Welcome Oakville’s new creperie, Crepe Delicious Café
Popular franchise Crepe Delicious arrived in Downtown Oakville, and they have something sweet in store for you.
Thomas A. Blakelock High School evacuated due to unknown substance release
A section of the high school was initially under lockdown after some students had complained of burnings lungs and eyes; one person was transported to hospital.
Ward 3 debate: Mayoral candidates spar over vision for Oakville’s future
How tall is too tall? The plan for 40-60 storey towers in Midtown Oakville dominated the debate during the Oct. 4 all-candidates meeting organized by Ward 3 residents' associations.
Halton Police seek two armed robbers of Oakville IDA Pharmacy
A gun was pulled in a brazen daylight robbery on Thursday, September 29.
