Top five read stories this week ending April 1

Steve Nease
In case you missed the local news this week, here are the stories that captured the most attention of Oakville News readers for the week ending April 1. They range from Oakville's leaders on the Sunshine List to Lakeshore Rd West redevelopment to a foiled burglar attempt.
Steve Nease's humorous take on the province's Sunshine List..
Top Groan of the week
Queue is just one letter followed by four silent letters.
They must be waiting for their turn.
Top five read stories for the week ending April 1
Intoxicated stranger assaults two residents after breaking into condo
The suspect entered an unlocked unit and peed on the floor before the assault.
Lakeshore Road West redesign starts from scratch
The controversial process of redesigning the well-loved Lakeshore Road West is back on the town's agenda, with planned public consultation to help create some design possibilities.
Top of the 2022 Sunshine list for Oakville
From education to administration to elected officials, the provincial Sunshine List sheds light on what Oakville's publicly employed leaders made in 2022.
Home Depot robbery leads to two arrests
After fleeing with two stolen Dewalt drills and threatening the loss prevention officer with a knife, the robbers were apprehended near Oakville GO Station.
Burglary foiled as resident returns home in perfect timing
The two suspects were able to escape through an alternative route after being alerted by their getaway driver.
