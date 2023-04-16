Top five read stories this week ending April 15

Steve Nease
In case you missed the local news this week, here are the stories that captured the most attention of Oakville News readers for the week ending April 8. They range from an Oakville resident's 100th birthday to two local schools discovering Waterloo's engineering program is discounting their grades to Oakville's pickleball craze
Steve Nease's humorous take on the evolution of A.I.
Top Groan of the week
What did daddy spider say to baby spider? You spend too much time on the web.
Top five read stories for the week ending April 15
Waterloo's engineering program discounts grades from two Oakville schools
Universities use mark adjustments based on the performance of students from different schools. Since the 1960s, there are no longer province-wide exams for high school graduation. Are high school marks credible?
Woman struck by train walks back to her vehicle and drives away
Passengers were shocked to observe a woman intentionally jump in front of their train and then walk away after being hit, seemingly unharmed "without as much as a limp."
Oakville resident turned 100 years old
Elsie's advice for a long, happy life is "Just be yourself, and do what you want to do. Never make a big fuss!"
Oakville man among gang of five charged for casino fraud and cheating
An elaborate investigation by the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario found that a dealer at Woodbine Casino colluded with patrons.
Oakville swept up in pickleball craze
From March 26-27th, the Oakville Pickleball Association and the Town of Oakville hosted a spring indoor tournament at Oakville Trafalgar Recreation Centre on Friday and then at Queen Elizabeth Community and Cultural Centre on Saturday.
