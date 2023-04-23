Top five read stories this week ending April 22

× Expand Steve Nease

In case you missed the local news this week, here are the stories that captured the most attention of Oakville News readers for the week ending April 22. They range from the cancellation of Midnight Madness to a 7-year-old winning a national art contest to a woman striking at a parking enforcement officer.

Steve Nease's humorous take on the PSAC strike.

Top Groan of the week

Why didn't the dinosaur cross the road? Because roads weren't invented yet.

Top five read stories for the week ending April 22

Previous Page 1 (Results 1 - 10 ) Next