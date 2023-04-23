Top five read stories this week ending April 22

Steve Nease
In case you missed the local news this week, here are the stories that captured the most attention of Oakville News readers for the week ending April 22. They range from the cancellation of Midnight Madness to a 7-year-old winning a national art contest to a woman striking at a parking enforcement officer.
Steve Nease's humorous take on the PSAC strike.
Top Groan of the week
Why didn't the dinosaur cross the road? Because roads weren't invented yet.
Top five read stories for the week ending April 22
Midnight Madness cancelled
What would have been the 43rd Midnight Madness town party will not be happening this year. We examine the reasons and wonder if there might be a way to keep it alive.
Two Toyota Highlanders stolen overnight last Sunday
Both vehicles were grey in colour and taken from the owners' driveway.
Seven-year-old Oakville artist wins national design contest
A young Oakville artist has won the top prize in a nationwide design contest - and he's now a finalist in the continued global competition.
Oakville woman assaults parking enforcement officer in Toronto
While issuing a ticket for a double-parked car, the officer was confronted and pushed in the chest.
Wallet stolen at Home Depot
The thief then used the victim's debit card at three separate locations. Read further for a list of protective tips from Halton Police and the Canadian Bankers Association.
