Top five read stories this week ending April 29

In case you missed the local news this week, here are the stories that captured the most attention of Oakville News readers for the week ending April 29. They range from the Oakville Rangers U18 AA storybook season to an interview with Chef Clancy to the best places to buy real estate.
Steve Nease's humorous take on the Fox News host Tucker Carlson's demise.
Top five read stories for the week ending April 29
Pedestrian struck and killed on Trafalgar Road
A 90-year-old man was killed after being hit by a vehicle near Rabba Fine Foods, on Trafalgar Road and Marlborough Court.
Oakville Rangers finish storybook season with a storybook ending
In the last year, for most to wear the Rangers jersey, a determined Oakville team has it all on the line in one elimination game after another. They capped off the season with the first Oakville win of a U18 OHF Championship.
Best places in Canada to buy real estate?
Responding to an article in MoneySense magazine that lists Oakville in 45th place to purchase real estate in 2023.
Former Oakville trustee pleads guilty to fraud charge
Nancy Guzzo, who represented Oakville at the Halton Catholic District School Board from 2018 to 2022, has pleaded guilty to fraud under $5,000. Eleven other fraud charges were dropped.
Chef Callen Clancy has become captain of the restaurant business
Family man, executive chef, and hospitality baron Callen Clancy is responsible for the dining experience of guests at some of the most successful restaurants in Oakville and Hamilton.
