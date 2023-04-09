Top five read stories this week ending April 8

Steve Nease
In case you missed the local news this week, here are the stories that captured the most attention of Oakville News readers for the week ending April 8. They range from a rash of residential break-ins on April Fools' Day to an easy recipe for hot cross buns to an appeal to support an amazing crossing guard coping with a personal tragedy.
Steve Nease's humorous take on the inevitable spring potholes.
Top Groan of the week
I don't know why trees make me so nervous. I guess because they're shady.
Top five read stories for the week ending April 8
Three homes were broken into on Saturday
All were broken into through their rear doors. Halton Police haven’t ruled out the possibility of them being related.
Crossing guard Terri Jensen needs our love - can you help?
A group of servers in a family restaurant stepped in to create the GoFundMe campaign to support beloved crossing guard Terri Jensen. Also, local parents are using their social and personal networks to raise $10,000.
Oakville murder investigation results in three arrests
The Halton Regional Police Service (HRPS) arrested three suspects in connection to the murder investigation of Arman Dhillon in Oakville on August 19, 2022.
Youth and seniors to ride Oakville Transit for free
Starting next month, Oakville Transit will be fare-free for all youth 13-19 and seniors 65+.
Hot cross buns easy recipe is magically delicious
Superstitious English believed that hot cross buns had magical or healing powers. Michele Bogle's easy recipe promises to make divine hot cross buns.
