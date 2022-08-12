Top five read stories this week

Marcel Painchaud
This little mink lives in the rocks on the west side of the Oakville Harbour outlet and has been fishing for his family's dinner.
We understand you lead a busy life, so you might have missed the top stories read in Oakville NEWS this week.
Best places to picnic in Oakville along the lake
With a stunning weekend forecast, here are some great lakeside locations to enjoy a meal alfresco.
2 cyclists injured after being struck by car going the wrong way
Halton Police allege the driver suddenly veered onto oncoming traffic.
TOWARF's very busy weekend
TOWARF's volunteers rescued 22 people in 22 hours.
Cartoon of the day - rent or own?
Oakville cartoonist Steve Nease provides us with a humorous take on current events.
Weekly Oakville crime update from Aug. 3 to Aug. 9
Halton Regional Police responded to 34 crime-related incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from Aug. 3 to Aug. 9, with a slight increase in the number of offences compared to the preceding week.
