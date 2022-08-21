Top five read stories this week

Marcel Painchaud
Man dead after shooting in Oakville
The victim was allegedly the target of a shooting target the area of Belt Lane and Littlefield Road in the new community of Saw Whet.
Access to Oakville GO Station is blocked due to a person in crisis
UPDATE: HRPS is pleased to advise that the situation has been brought to a safe conclusion and all roads have been re-opened.
Planning Oakville’s future parkland as developers push back
September decision will force council to grapple with how much, who pays and where parks should be, and developers push back against what they believe to be unreasonable expectations.
Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital is short-staffed
Wait times are long if your situation is not urgent.
Innovative Drone delivery system serving Oakville hospital
Medical equipment will soon bypass Halton’s busy roadways to arrive at the Oakville hospital by drone.
