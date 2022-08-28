Top five read stories this week

Tony O'Dowd
We understand you lead a busy life, so you might have missed the top stories read in Oakville News for the week ending August 27, 2022.
Here are this week's five top-read stories that range from homicide in Saw Whet to a teenage mayoral candidate.
Oakville News Top Read Stories
- Page 1 (Results 1-10)
-
1
Core 1 Apple store closes
Downtown Oakville's Apple dealer and support location, Core 1, closed abruptly today, leaving countless clients wondering what happened.
-
2
Oakville homicide victim identified as Arman Dhillon
Halton Police released the name of the Aug. 19 homicide victim (Arman Dhillon) with the family's permission, along with more details as they request the public's assistance in finding the perpetrator(s).
-
3
Oakville's municipal candidates for 2022 election
The deadline has passed for individuals interested in running for an elected position on Oakville's town council. Only four councillors and one ward were unopposed. Here's who is officially running in the 2022 municipal election.
-
4
Florence Meats - what it takes to be a top butcher shop
June 2022 was a bumper month for Florence Meats. They celebrated their 45th anniversary in Oakville. Read on to find out how three generations of the Goriup family created a top butcher shop and found time to give back to the community.
-
5
Teenage mayoral candidate hoping to encourage participation
Jack Kukolic will join Rob Burton and Julia Hanna in the race for Oakville mayor.
- Page 1 (Results 1-10)