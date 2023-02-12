Top five read stories this week ending February 11

× Expand Steve Nease

In case you missed the local news this week, here are the stories that captured the most attention of Oakville News readers for the week ending February 11. They range from the proposed 9-storey condo in River Oaks to a victim of car theft taking matters into their own hands.

Steve Nease's humorous take on Ford's government to use a portion of Ontario's Greenbelt for housing.

Top Groan of the week

How much does an influencer weigh?

An instagram.

Top five read stories for the week ending February 4

Previous Page 1 (Results 1 - 10 ) Next