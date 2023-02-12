Top five read stories this week ending February 11

Steve Nease
In case you missed the local news this week, here are the stories that captured the most attention of Oakville News readers for the week ending February 11. They range from the proposed 9-storey condo in River Oaks to a victim of car theft taking matters into their own hands.
Steve Nease's humorous take on Ford's government to use a portion of Ontario's Greenbelt for housing.
Top Groan of the week
How much does an influencer weigh?
An instagram.
Top five read stories for the week ending February 4
‘Worst thing to happen to River Oaks’: 9-storey condo proposed to replace strip plaza
Oakville's planning and development council held a public meeting to discuss an application to build a nine-storey, 247-unit condo in the midst of the 40-year-old community made up largely of single family homes.
Car theft victim takes matters into his own hands
When Rami Temani’s dad’s car was stolen outside Goodlife Fitness at Oakville Place, he took it upon himself to go looking for it and was surprised to find the car at a gas station just a few kilometres away.
Oakville Library's central branch flooded
Due to flooding, users of the Oakville Public Library's Central Branch are asked to use the Woodside Branch until further notice. This has also impacted the Oakville Galleries exhibit until Feb 14. Oakville Galleries exhibit also closed.
Halton housing for low-income seniors coming to Kerr Street
Demolition of the old Kerr Street rec centre will start this spring as the region fast-tracks construction on a four-storey affordable housing building for seniors.
Newly opened Cha Cha Board in Oakville adds the “cha” in your charcuterie board
Cha Cha Board will offer quality meats, cheeses and artisan products not found with chain store retailers. Brands have been carefully selected to appeal to those with a discriminating palate.
