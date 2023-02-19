Top five read stories this week ending February 18

Steve Nease
In case you missed the local news this week, here are the stories that captured the most attention of Oakville News readers for the week ending February 18. They range from a debate about the liveability of 58-storey tower to busing children who live could walk to school.
Steve Nease's humorous take on Ford's government to use a portion of Ontario's Greenbelt for housing.
Top Groan of the week
Why did the skeleton break up with her boyfriend before Valentine's Day?
Her heart wasn't in it.
Top five read stories for the week ending February 18
How livable are 58-storey towers? Resident groups and councillors take aim at Midtown proposals
Distrikt Developments proposing nine Midtown towers, each roughly the height of Mississauga’s Marilyn Monroe buildings.
Man who shot young woman outside Burlington gym arrested in Oakville
Two male suspects have been charged with attempted murder as the victim remains in serious condition and investigators try to figure out a motive.
North Oakville school redirection plan leaves residents angry.
According to the new policy, most students will be redirected to Palermo Public School to ease the enrollment pressure at Dr. David R. Williams Public School in northeast Oakville.
Fire at residential building on Reynolds Street
Four pumps, and around 25 to 35 firefighters are on scene.
Canada-wide arrest warrant issued for teen who drove car through Vaughan Mills
The stolen car that 19-year-old Israel Muamba used to race around inside Vaughan Mills mall, seen in surveillance footage that has since gone viral, was found abandoned in Oakville.
