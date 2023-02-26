Top five read stories this week ending February 25

In case you missed the local news this week, here are the stories that captured the most attention of Oakville News readers for the week ending February 25. They range from an Oakville woman still missing after a week to St. Thomas Aquanis alum barbershop in Kerr Village.
Steve Nease's humorous take on Ford's government to use a portion of Ontario's Greenbelt for housing.
Top Groan of the week
I used to have a job collecting leaves.
I was raking it in.
Top five read stories for the week ending February 25
Young Oakvillian woman gone missing
20-year-old Tara Murphy hasn’t been seen since Feb. 11; she may be in the Toronto area.
David Roberts Food of Oakville has been hiding in plain sight for more than 35 years
Behind most of your favourite private-label nuts, snacks, candies, dried fruits, and baking ingredients is Canada’s leading supplier, David Roberts Food.
Two men arrested for shipping stolen cars to Dubai
Halton Police believe the pair has been trafficking stolen cars out of a warehouse in Burlington.
Top Tier: the latest to-go barbershop for young kids and teens
The one-year-old barbershop has a section of collectible shoes to attract youths looking for the freshest fades/kicks, and juices/mini-basketball/toys to engage children.
Man arrested after break and enter attempt
Two suspects were observed breaking into a home on Chartwell Road. One was arrested after a foot chase.
