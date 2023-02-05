Top five read stories this week ending February 4

Steve Nease
In case you missed the local news this week, here are the stories that captured the most attention of Oakville News readers for the week ending February 4. They range from the launch of the Taste of Oakville to a lengthy vehicle chase ending in an arrest to Oakville being named the best small city to get rich.
Steve Nease's humorous take on Ford's government to use a portion of Ontario's Greenbelt for housing.
Top Groan of the week
Son: Hey, dad, I'm going to take a shower.
Dad: OK, just make sure you bring it back.
Top five read stories for the week ending February 4
1
Oakville- the best smallest city in Canada to get rich
The study ranked the smallest cities based on their median household income after taxes, the monthly cost of living and GDP per capita.
2
Lengthy vehicle chase through Oakville results in arrest
After an early morning town-wide chase on Wednesday, Feb. 1, Police have arrested a Toronto man who allegedly stole a pickup truck from a home in Old Oakville.
3
$7K worth of valuables stolen from home
Thieves have increasingly targeted watches and jewelry. This is the third incident in just four days.
4
Milton man arrested in human trafficking investigation
Halton Police is appealing to the public as they believe there may be more victims.
5
Taste of Oakville 2023
This is the third year Taste of Oakville is Oakville-wide, including restaurants from North Oakville, Bronte Village, Kerr Village, Downtown Oakville and more. This year select restaurants will feature live music.
