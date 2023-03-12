Top five read stories this week ending March 11

Steve Nease
In case you missed the local news this week, here are the stories that captured the most attention of Oakville News readers for the week ending March 11. They range from north Oakville residents' frustration over clearing windrows to the latest real estate update.
Steve Nease's humorous the future of public education in Ontario.
Top Groan of the week
I'm terrified of elevators and I'm taking steps to avoid them.
Top five read stories for the week ending March 11
North Oakville residents angry over lack of windrow cleaning program
Ward 7 residents demand windrow program should be implemented without any additional cost. They want the councillors to push the town to include the program soon as possible.
Cyclist struck on Upper Middle Road succumbs to injuries
A cyclist riding on Upper Middle Road west of Eighth Line was struck on Thursday, March 9, at approximately 11:00 a.m. Shortly after being transported to the hospital, the cyclist died. If you have any information, please contact Halton Police.
Hate crimes in Oakville highest in Halton Region
Not only was Oakville home to almost half of Halton's hate crimes in 2022, there was an overall 25% increase of hate crime across the region.
Downtown Oakville saw a surge in visitors in 2022, creating streetscape buzz
Downtown Oakville, a signature Lakeshore commercial hub for the Town of Oakville, witnessed over 34% more foot traffic year-over-year in 2022, according to a recent report by the Town, proving the streetscape's success.
February 2023 Oakville real estate update
February 2022 was the top of the market, and since then, prices have been dropping. However, looking at price increases from January to February, buyers have once again ended up in multiple offers bidding up prices by 106% for a link.
