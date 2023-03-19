Top five read stories this week ending March 18

Steve Nease
In case you missed the local news this week, here are the stories that captured the most attention of Oakville News readers for the week ending March 18. They range from a test car being taken for a high-speed spin to Oakville's latest ramen restaurant.
Steve Nease's humorous take on north Oakville residents' frustration over clearing windrows.
Top Groan of the week
Dogs can't operate MRI scanners. But catscan.
Top five read stories for the week ending March 18
- Page 1 (Results 1-10)
-
1
Resident's scream averts break-in
When the suspect's knock on the door was met with silence, he tried to shoulder the door down.
-
2
Shopping in Kerr Village nets one lucky resident $50,000
The Oakville resident shopping in Kerr Village found it was a good day. She's won $50K from her Daily Keno 8 Pick.
-
3
Test driven vehicle caught going 104 km/h in a 60 km/h zone
The driver’s license was suspended, and the dealership will be without its vehicle for two weeks.
-
4
Mar 25, 2023 9:30 AM - 3:00 PM
Maple Syrup Festival 2023
Enjoy a guided tour of Maple Lane, where interpreters costumed for the 1890s demonstrate different historical ways of collecting and making maple syrup.
-
5
Kinton Ramen brings its popular franchise to Oakville and fills a demand
Where there was no traditional ramen eatery available in Oakville, Kinton Ramen is now filling this niche with its delicious take on this classic Japanese dish.
- Page 1 (Results 1-10)