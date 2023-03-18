Top five read stories this week ending March 22

Steve Nease
In case you missed the local news this week, here are the stories that captured the most attention of Oakville News readers for the week ending March 18. They range from a lucky lottery winner to a deadly fire to a West Oak crossing guard making a difference.
Steve Nease's humorous take on air travel.
Top Groan of the week
I went into the library and asked if they had any books on the Titanic. "Yes, quite a few," said the librarian. "Sorry to hear that!" I said. "They'll all be ruined by now."
Top five read stories for the week ending March 22
Oakville woman wins $100,000 on Instant scratch ticket
An Oakville woman went to buy a pack of gum from the store. After deciding to also buy a scratch ticket, she's now $100,000 richer.
Woman and dog found dead in basement fire
The fire chief provides us with an update as more details emerge about last night’s fatal fire in a townhouse on Sixth Line.
Testing automated garbage and recycling collection
About 700 Oakville homes will give large wheeled bins and automated pickup a trial run starting in October.
Suspected avian influenza found in Halton
Wild birds with suspected avian influenza found in Halton region. Here's what you should know and do to protect yourself, your family and pets from avian influenza (H5N1).
Meet Terri Jensen: Spreading love and joy in West Oak Trails and beyond
Residents, including children, look forward to crossing guard Terri Jensen waving, smiling and showing heart signs to drivers crossing Postmaster Drive and Kingsbridge Drive intersection.
