Top five read stories this week ending March 4

In case you missed the local news this week, here are the stories that captured the most attention of Oakville News readers for the week ending March 4. They range from celebrating the Oakville Rangers U15's undefeated season to Police Chief Tanner's candid interview to town council approving free rides for youth and seniors.
Steve Nease's humorous the future of public education in Ontario.
Top Groan of the week
What do you call an elephant that doesn't matter?
An irrelephant.
Top five read stories for the week ending March 4
Oakville Rangers U15 AAA team makes history
After their win on Saturday against the Niagara North Stars, the U15 Oakville Rangers became the first team in almost 10 years to have an undefeated regular season.
Desperation driving rise in crime, says Halton Police Chief
In an exclusive interview, Chief Steve Tanner explains the rise in crime, whether criminals get caught, the number of crimes solved, and the organized crime element of auto thefts.
Woman charged for last year's drowning death of her 2-year-old son
Charges of manslaughter and criminal negligence causing death have been laid after an "extensive investigation" by Halton Police's homicide unit.
Two vehicles parked on driveway set ablaze
Three suspects arrived at a home on Dunforest Crescent, and "put an unknown substance on the vehicles that caused them to catch fire."
Council approves free transit for youth and seniors on an 8-7 vote
Town council approves 2023 budget, including a move to eliminate transit fares for youth and seniors, resulting in a property tax increase of 3.79 per cent.
