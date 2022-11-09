Top five read stories this week ending Nov. 12

× Expand Tony O'Dowd Remembrance Day 2022 in George's Square, Oakville, Ontario

In case you missed the local news this week, here are the stories that captured the most attention of Oakville News readers for the week ending Nov.12. They range from the obituary of Susan Wells to the province ordering Halton to expand the urban boundary.

Top viewed cartoon - Oak Leaves

Oakville cartoonist Steve Nease creates these exclusively creates for Oakville News.

× Expand Steve Nease

Top five read stories for the week ending Nov. 12

Previous Page 1 (Results 1 - 10 ) Next