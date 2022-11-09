Top five read stories this week ending Nov. 12

Tony O'Dowd
Remembrance Day 2022 in George's Square, Oakville, Ontario
In case you missed the local news this week, here are the stories that captured the most attention of Oakville News readers for the week ending Nov.12. They range from the obituary of Susan Wells to the province ordering Halton to expand the urban boundary.
Top viewed cartoon - Oak Leaves
Oakville cartoonist Steve Nease creates these exclusively creates for Oakville News.
Steve Nease
Top five read stories for the week ending Nov. 12
Province orders Halton to expand urban boundary
The region's plan to freeze greenfield development until at least 2041 has been scuttled by the province, which has opened new developable land in Milton, Georgetown and north Oakville.
Rise in car thefts shows no signs of slowing down
Thieves generally force their way into a car and reprogram a blank key fob to start and steal the vehicle. Protect yours by following Halton Police's tips and find out which car models are stolen the most.
Christmas goes in-person again - bazaars, carol services & more
For the first time since the pandemic, Oakville churches are bringing back Holiday Bazaars, Carol Services, and other ways to celebrate the Christmas season
Weekly Oakville crime update from Nov. 2 to 8
Halton Regional Police responded to 50 crime-related incidents in Oakville from Nov. 2 to 8, with a decrease in the number of offences compared to the preceding week.
Susan Wells (nee Morphy) - 1952 to 2022
Susan Wells passed on October 21 in Oakville in her 70th year. She served as the Vice President of the Oakville Historical Society and, most recently, was the recipient of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee Award.
