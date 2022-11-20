Top five read stories this week ending Nov. 19

In case you missed the local news this week, here are the stories that captured the most attention of Oakville News readers for the week ending Nov.19. They range from From a trip to Point Pelee, a 27-storey tower proposal, to the rescue of a construction worker from a trench collapse.
Top viewed cartoon - X-mas Masks
Oakville cartoonist Steve Nease creates these exclusively creates for Oakville News.
Steve Nease
Top five read stories for the week ending Nov. 19
- Page 1 (Results 1-10)
-
1
Point Pelee yurts: Nature without the work of real camping
Shelters offer the joys of sleeping in the middle of a national park without the hassle or deprivation of tenting. Sand, sunsets and stars abound just a few hours drive from Oakville.
-
2
Police appeal for witnesses in Oakville overnight shooting
Halton Police are investigating a shooting that occurred overnight in Oakville, early this morning, November 17, 2022. Police are now asking for possible witnesses to come forward.
-
3
27-storey tower proposed for Kerr and Speers
Building owner looking to demolish seven-story apartment and replace it with 27-storeys, in a move that will displace tenants.
-
4
Oakville Trafalgar High School receives multiple bomb and death threats
The school, at the centre of a teacher dress code controversy, was put on lockdown this morning - which has now been lifted. This is the second bomb threat the school has received in two months.
-
5
Firefighters scramble to rescue trapped worker on Lakeshore
Firefighters from Oakville and Mississauga performed a high-stakes trench rescue of a worker who laid trapped ten feet under a home construction site for over three hours.
- Page 1 (Results 1-10)