Top five read stories this week ending Nov. 26

In case you missed the local news this week, here are the stories that captured the most attention of Oakville News readers for the week ending Oct. 29. They range from dogs attacking two people, OLT reviewing six major Oakville development proposals to a review of a Greek market in Downtown Oakville.
Top five read stories for the week ending Nov. 26
Woman and man viciously attacked by two dogs in two separate incidents minutes apart
A bystander who helped scare the dogs away from the first victim details what she witnessed that has left her "terrified to walk in her own neighbourhood."
Six big Oakville developments set to be decided by the Ontario Land Tribunal
A new Bronte subdivision and SmartCentres towers are among about a dozen Oakville cases awaiting rulings from the province's planning appeal tribunal.
Woman in hospital after her SUV rolls over on Cornwall Road
Injuries are not life-threatening and she is expected to survive. Collision Reconstruction Unit is analyzing the accident and trying to put pieces together.
Halton Police mourns the loss of former Deputy Chief Carol Crowe
Crowe passed away last Saturday, at the age of 56, after a long battle with cancer.
Farma Greek Market in Oakville
Kouvalas' desire and commitment to continue to serve his loyal customers were the driving force behind launching his new quick-service concept shop, Farma Greek.
