Top five read stories this week ending Nov. 26

× Expand Pascal DeBrunner on Unsplash

In case you missed the local news this week, here are the stories that captured the most attention of Oakville News readers for the week ending Oct. 29. They range from dogs attacking two people, OLT reviewing six major Oakville development proposals to a review of a Greek market in Downtown Oakville.

Top viewed cartoon - Soccer Fans

× Expand Steve Nease

Top five read stories for the week ending Nov. 26

Previous Page 1 (Results 1 - 10 ) Next