Top five read stories this week ending Nov. 5

In case you missed the local news this week, here are the stories that captured the most attention of Oakville News readers for the week ending Oct. 29. They range From three Oakville residents waiting for Lotto Max winnings for an 'inside win' review to learning how to make Jamaican beef patties.
Top viewed cartoon - Close Win
This cartoon is Steve Nease's exclusively creates for Oakville News.
Top five read stories for the week ending Nov. 5
Three Oakville residents closer to Lotto Max payout
The payout on a million-dollar winning Lotto Max ticket purchased on May 31 by a group of 26 individuals in the GTA, including three Oakville residents, is being held as a winner's family member is a registered OLG retailer, making it an Inside Win.
Tour Oakville's best decorated haunted houses
Oakville News has gathered a list (and photos!) including some of the best-decorated haunted houses around town for 2022. If we've missed one, please let us know.
Dundas Street closures to impact Oakville roads
Halton Region is notifying northern Ward 4 residents in Oakville they will be impacted by Dundas Street traffic, road closures and construction.
Violent crime steadily rising in Oakville
Hate and bias motivated crimes, assaults, sexual assaults, and carjackings have been on the rise for a while, but robberies have increased the most - over 25 percent - compared to pre-pandemic years.
Jamaican Beef Patty Recipe
Brought to Canada in the 1970s, this tasty Jamaican beef patty has become a favoured lunch staple for many and has garnered attention in unexpected ways.
