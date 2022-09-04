Top five read stories this week - Sept. 4 to 10

It has been a hectic week in Oakville. Our children started school; Kerrfest kicked off a 4-day music festival and the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Here are the stories that captured the most attention of Oakville News readers for the week ending Sept. 10. They range from investing to the town's latest dessert destination.
Cartoon of the week
Steve Nease
Top read stories for the week ending Sept. 10, 2022
- Page 1 (Results 1-10)
-
1
Oakville named one of Canada’s best locations to invest in
Site Selection Magazine recognizes our town as among the very best in the country on a number of metrics.
-
2
American Graffiti comes to Oakville
Since 2005, Oakville Lions Club has run a Tuesday Night Cruze every summer, now at Dorval Crossing. From Hot Rods to Muscle Cars to Tuners to Exotics to British and European, the rolling sculptures of the past come to be seen: as many as 350 cars!!
-
3
Flüf Souffle Cheesecake comes to Oakville
Restaurateur and Oakville resident Harry Chauhan recently decided with his partner Hartej Tapia to expand into desserts – specifically, cheesecake.
-
4
Oakville hospital seeking $124 million expansion
The province is reviewing a proposal to add 123 new beds to OTMH.
-
5
Councillors defer decision on development of 11 highrises at Kerr and Speers
Political jockeying underway as Oct. 24 municipal election nears.
- Page 1 (Results 1-10)