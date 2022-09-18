Top five read stories this week ending Sept 17

In case you missed the local news this week, here are the stories that captured the most attention of Oakville News readers for the week ending Sept. 17. They range from police warning of door-to-door sales scams to a recipe for butternut squash soup.

Top read cartoon

× Expand Steve Nease

Top five read stories for the week ending Sept. 17

Previous Page 1 (Results 1 - 10 ) Next