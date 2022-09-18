Top five read stories this week ending Sept 17

In case you missed the local news this week, here are the stories that captured the most attention of Oakville News readers for the week ending Sept. 17. They range from police warning of door-to-door sales scams to a recipe for butternut squash soup.
Top read cartoon
Steve Nease
Top five read stories for the week ending Sept. 17
Halton Police: Be cautious of door-to-door sales
Here are some tips to keep in mind when you find a salesperson at your door.
Mrakovic brings the finest Balkan food to Oakville
Under the tutelage and time spent helping their parents in the shop, brothers Adis and Amir Mrakovic opened the family's second location in Oakville on Sept. 11, serving the finest Balkan foods.
The Best Butternut Squash Soup Recipe
Butternut Squash Soup Recipe
Clergy sexual abuse: Grooming of the vulnerable
Victim advocate Melodie Bissell reveals how the vulnerable individuals are groomed in light of new abuse allegations against pastor Bruxy Cavey of Oakville's megachurch, The Meeting House.
Weekly Oakville crime update from Sept. 7 to 13
Halton Regional Police responded to 63 crime-related incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from Sept. 7 to 13, with an increase in the number of offences compared to the preceding week.
