Top five read stories this week ending Sept 24

In case you missed the local news this week, here are the stories that captured the most attention of Oakville News readers for the week ending Sept. 17. They range from the Mrakovic family opening a Balkan food shop to nursing recruitment challenges at OTMH.
We also received a number of questions regarding the images of a teacher at Oakville Trafalgar High School, which international as well as national news organizations have reported on. Oakville News is preparing a thoughtful article about this topic since it impacts our school board, Oakville Trafalgar High School, local teachers and most importantly, our students.
Top read cartoon
Steve Nease
Top five read stories for the week ending Sept. 24
Mrakovic brings the finest Balkan food to Oakville
Under the tutelage and time spent helping their parents in the shop, brothers Adis and Amir Mrakovic opened the family's second location in Oakville on Sept. 11, serving the finest Balkan foods.
Halton opens 18+ appointment booking for bivalent COVID-19 booster doses
Residents 18 years of age and older can now book an appointment for September 27 onward to get the bivalent COVID-19 booster dose. Booking is a bit different from previous doses - here's how to do it.
Nursing recruitment challenges at OTMH
Though no outright ER closure has occurred at OTMH, the shortage of available qualified nurses is having an impact.
August 2022 Oakville real estate update
Most of the gains realized by homeowners over the past 12 months have been erased, with one exception: apartments. In Oakville, apartment prices have risen by over 10 per cent.
Weekly Oakville crime update from Sep. 14 to 20
Halton Regional Police responded to 50 crime-related incidents in Oakville, Ontario, from Sept. 14 to 20, with a decrease in the number of offences compared to the preceding week.
