Top 5 read stories this week ending August 5

Steve Nease
In case you missed the local news this week, here are the stories that captured the most attention of Oakville News readers for the week ending July 29. They range from a severe collision closing down the QEW to a local teenager building a six-figure business to an interview with MP Anand on her new appointment as Treasury Board president.
Cartoonist Steve Nease's tribute to Oakville's music man, John Marlatt.
Top Groan of the week
Orion's Belt is a big waist of space.
Terrible joke. Only 3 stars.
Top five read stories for the week ending August 05
Motorcyclist rushed to hospital with life threatening injuries
OPP close all westbound lanes of the QEW/HWY 403 and ask motorists to stay clear of the area if possible. Traffic is heavily congested. At 3:28 pm, all lanes have been reopened QEW W/B at Third Line
How a 17-year-old built a six figure business
Charlie Kerrigan: a teenage trailblazer with a vision. From mowing lawns to leading a thriving landscaping business at 17, Charlie's passion, resilience, and non-conformist approach prove there's more than one path to success.
Man drowns in apartment complex pool
He was pulled out of the pool without vital signs.
‘COO of government’: Anita Anand says new job makes her a key player on economic team
Oakville MP Anita Anand spoke to us about her new job, her top priorities and what she'll miss about being the minister of national defence.
15-year-old girl identified as burglar behind series of nighttime break-ins
She was arrested at her residence in Mississauga where authorities found several stolen items, jewelry, car keys, garage door openers, and even a replica firearm. Seven stolen cars were recovered during the investigation.