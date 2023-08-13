Top 5 read stories this week ending August 12

Steve Nease
In case you missed the local news this week, here are the stories that captured the most attention of Oakville News readers for the week ending July 29. They range from an Oakville man caught in an $8 million bust to a new Lebanese restaurant to an EV testing centre pop-up.
Cartoonist Steve Nease's humorous take on a current event.
Top five read stories for the week ending August 12
OPP search warrant for Oakville location part of $8 million bust
Under project MOFFATT, OPP laid 387 charges on 23 accused after executing 14 search warrants (one in Oakville) on July 18 and 19. Jania Alexander of Oakville faces 100 charges.
Lebanese Restaurant, Laylak, opening a second location in Oakville
Laylak embodies an air of world-class distinction in quality. This new Lebanese restaurant in Toronto is catching the attention of both investors and patrons of discerning taste.
Oakville lives lived July 26 to August 1
As the week passes, we at Oakville News would like to honour those who passed away from July 26 to August 1 and wish their families, friends and colleagues comfort and strength during their time of mourning.
Oakville's electric vehicle discovery centre
How will we achieve a more sustainable future? One pathway that can help us to achieve this ambitious goal is through the adoption of electric vehicles (EVs).
After an alleged public assault, Toronto man charged with human trafficking
Toronto man charged with human trafficking after allegedly assaulting the female victim in public space in Oakville, Ontario. Police suspect that there are more victims.