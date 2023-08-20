Top 5 read stories this week ending August 19

× Expand Steve Nease

In case you missed the local news this week, here are the stories that captured the most attention of Oakville News readers for the week ending August 19. They range from an Oakville woman participating in Miss Universe Canada to the Latino festival being blown away to another 58-storey building for midtown.

Cartoonist Steve Nease's humorous take on a current event.

Top Groan of the week

Knock knock.

Who's there?

Broken pencil.

Broken pencil who?

Oh who cares it's a pointless joke.

Top five read stories for the week ending August 19