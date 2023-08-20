Top 5 read stories this week ending August 19

Steve Nease
In case you missed the local news this week, here are the stories that captured the most attention of Oakville News readers for the week ending August 19. They range from an Oakville woman participating in Miss Universe Canada to the Latino festival being blown away to another 58-storey building for midtown.
Cartoonist Steve Nease's humorous take on a current event.
Top Groan of the week
Knock knock.
Who's there?
Broken pencil.
Broken pencil who?
Oh who cares it's a pointless joke.
Top five read stories for the week ending August 19
-
1
Oakville woman participates in Miss Universe Canada competition
A tech professional with successful writing and acting careers, Nneka Eleh wants to show the path for many who are scared to dream or don't know they have this option.
-
2
Storm cuts Oakville’s Latino Festival short this year
A freak tornado, complete with hail, had festival-goers fearing for their life and caused half a million dollars worth of damage in just five minutes.
-
3
Another 58-storey building proposed for Midtown area
The latest ultra-tall tower is proposed for the east side of Trafalgar Road, near the QEW.
-
4
‘Nonsense’: Complaint about Julia Hanna’s finances on shaky ground, says Toronto lawyer
Local resident Scott Barber is calling for an audit into Julia Hanna's campaign finances, arguing, among other things, that she spent less on signs than Mayor Rob Burton.
-
5
New Oakville Town Hall to be built on existing site by 2028
Earlier this week, Oakville town councillors voted on and approved a plan to replace town hall with a new building within the next five years.